Becky Lynch To Link Up With Conor McGregor's Coach For A New "Deadly" Move Soon?

It looks like SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch may be linking up with Conor McGregor's coach over the Christmas holiday when she returns home to Ireland.

As seen below, Coach John Kavanagh tweeted a nod to The Man earlier today when her appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA show was announced. Becky responded and said she's been looking for a new move to debut.

Becky wrote, "Been looking for a new impact move, I'm home for Christmas if you're around."

Kavanagh responded and said they should work on something big together but that wasn't enough for Becky - she's looking to collaborate on something "deadly" as she responded with, "Deadly. I'm looking to cross paths with a few women over here who've earned a good beating. Thought I'd add a new attack at home, then come back here for all their heads."

We noted back in November 2017 that Becky and then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal trained with Kavanagh while WWE was on tour in Ireland.

Below is Becky's full exchange with Coach K today, along with the exchange she had with Conor back in late November of this year:

