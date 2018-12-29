Becky Lynch Tops SI Women's Wrestler Of The Year List, Threatens The Other "Dopes" On The List

Sports Illustrated has their top 10 women's wrestlers of 2018 at this link. The list looks like this:

10. Jordynne Grace

9. Bianca Belair

8. Kairi Sane and WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler (tie)

7. Toni Storm

6. Alexa Bliss

5. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka

4. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

3. Tessa Blanchard

2. Charlotte Flair

1. Becky Lynch

Lynch took to Twitter and responded to the list. She wrote, "Line up all the other dopes on this list, and I'll slap the heads off them all."

Several of the wrestlers on the list have re-tweeted the SI article but none have responded to the threat from The Man. You can see tweets from Becky and Blanchard below:

Line up all the other dopes on this list, and I'll slap the heads off them all. https://t.co/2IdZbg47jy — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 29, 2018