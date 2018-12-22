Becky Lynch Trains With Conor McGregor's Coach (Photo), Shocking WWE 2018 Moments, Fans On Tag Teams

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most shocking moments of 2018 - Rey Mysterio's return, Roderick Strong joining The Undisputed Era, Carmellla cashing in, Randy Orton unmasking Mysterio, Johnny Gargano revealing himself as Aleister Black's attacker, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey wrestling at WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan turning on AJ Styles to win the WWE Title, Becky Lynch leading a RAW invasion, Braun Strowman picking young Nicholas to be his partner at WrestleMania 34, and Dean Ambrose turning on Seth Rollins at #1.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which team deserve a shot at SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar. As of this writing, 52% voted for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson while 48% voted for SAnitY.

- Becky Lynch is currently in Dublin, Ireland for the holidays. As seen below, The Man visited Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, at the Straight Blast Gym (SBG). Coach K noted on Instagram that they worked on "armbar defence and some sneaky counter throws" during their training session.

Becky wrote, "While the rest of the division is on break and painting each others toenails, The Man is back around Dublin teaching and learning, working and improving. Any 1% chance Ronnie had of beating me is gone. My Christmas will be smashing that little weirdo in 2019."