Finn Balor Leaves WWE Overseas Tour Early, Becky Lynch Tweets Out A Challenge, Bella Twins

- The above video is about the Bella Twins presenting a check for the Jimmy V Classic in NYC on behalf of WWE and Connor's Cure. The check is to help fight pediatric cancer.

- According to F4WOnline's Daily Update, Finn Balor worked the first night of the WWE Raw tour in Santiago, Chile on Wednesday, but then traveled home. The report didn't know of any injury, so it's unknown right now why Balor left the tour. He did wrestle this past week's Raw, where he defeated Jinder Mahal.

- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch shared a tweet tonight with black and white photos of her training and the caption: "Bring me all the b------ that want some." Lynch will be defending her title on Sunday against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at WWE TLC. The match will be first ever women's tables, ladders, and chairs match. You can see her tweet below: