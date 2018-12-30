Bianca Belair Cracks Joke About Shayna Baszler's MMA Past On Twitter

While watching last night's UFC 232, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler shared a photo on Twitter of someone with a sign that says "UFC is Fake," it started a war of words between her and number one contender Bianca Belair. Earlier this week, Belair won a fatal 4-way number one contender match against Io Shirai, Mia Yim, and Lacey Evans. You can see a portion of the match in the video above.

Belair tweeted at Baszler, "I just watched the women that y'all ran away from, but I will do their work for them at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix." Last night was UFC 232 (full results here) and two of Baszler's MMA opponents, Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg, were in the co-main event. Baszler lost to Cyborg in 2008 via TKO (punches) and to Nunes in 2015 via TKO (leg kick).

Baszler reacted with "Ran away? I've literally been in the cage with both of them. How many fights do you have again?" Belair then shared a video of Baszler while she was in UFC, mocking her. You can see the Twitter exchange between the two below:

Belair and Baszler's title match will be at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix on January 26. Also announced for the event, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will take on Aleister Black.