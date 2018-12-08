Booker T On Why His Mayoral Run Has Stalled

Two years ago, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced his intentions to run for Mayor of Houston, Texas in 2019. On the most recent episode of our WINCLY podcast, Booker T revealed he may have to put his mayoral run on hold due to legal issues.

Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman opened the interview by asking for an update on Booker's candidacy. He said he's had to overcome a lot of obstacles, which is nothing new for him, but the real problem is that he's running out of time to get his situation sorted out.

"I'm coming across a couple bumps. That's been the story of my life, obstacles; trying to figure a way over them, around them, under them, sometimes you have to go straight through them," Booker said. "There's obstacles that have to do with my past, and I'm running out of time more than anything. This month is my deadline, and with what I got going on with the state of Texas, it doesn't look like it's gonna allow me to actually run this term. But we got four more years ahead of us, and that's my ultimate goal in the long run."

In 1987, Booker served 19 months in prison after pleading guilty to armed robberies. He hasn't hid his past, and he said his lawyers are assisting him. But again, time is the main issue.

"I've done time, I have to clear a couple of issues, my lawyers have been working on it diligently," Booker said. "But it's just one of those things like I said, time is running out on me. It's expiring on me more than anything, literally rapidly expiring."

Despite this roadblock, Booker remains optimistic. He said he plans on living a long, healthy life and his opportunity is going to come eventually.

"That's why I say it's only a four-year term," he said. "If I don't qualify this year, I'm sure my time is gonna come."

