Braun Strowman Focused On Brock Lesnar (Video), Asuka Says She Is "The Man" Now (Video), Eugene

- WWE posted this video of new SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka talking to Mike Rome after her win over former champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in last night's TLC main event. Asuka said Lynch and Flair call themselves The Man but now Asuka is The Man.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champions Nick "Eugene" Dinsmore turns 43 years old today.

- As noted, the injured Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin in a TLC match at last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view after an assist from referee Heath Slater, Finn Balor, Apollo Crews and RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable. Braun will now face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below is post-show video of Strowman talking to Dasha Fuentes along with a tweet from The Monster Among Men.

Braun said, "Look, it's great and all, I'm glad to get Baron Corbin out of his position as General Manager but that's all in the past. I am focused on my Universal Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar. That's it. Royal Rumble, The Monster Among Men, Brock Lesnar. Enough said."