Bray Wyatt Says "Goodbye" In Cryptic Tweet During RAW

Bray Wyatt took to Twitter during tonight's WWE RAW and made a very cryptic "goodbye" tweet.

Wyatt wrote, "I have so many things to fix. I realize that I was sick. My mind doesn't work like other people's, it gets lost and attached to ideals that are unrealistic and poisonous. My next journey will be to find my true calling. This is goodbye."

There's no word yet on if this is a personal tweet from Wyatt or if this could be a part of the new "fresh start" that kicked off on tonight's WWE RAW with Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon. You can read our write-up on what they announced in the RAW opening segment at this link.

Wyatt has been off WWE TV since the pre-SummerSlam RAW when he and Matt Hardy dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to The B Team. Wyatt worked the recent WWE Starrcade live event as a babyface, defeating Baron Corbin. There had been rumors on Wyatt returning to TV with a new gimmick.

Wyatt tweeted the following tonight: