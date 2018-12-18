Bray Wyatt Continues With His Cryptic Tweets, WWE - Denny's Note, WWE Spoilers Tonight

- It looks like Denny's is a sponsor for the 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops special, which airs on Thursday night at 9pm ET on the USA Network. Above is video of The New Day placing their "Superslam" order and below is video of the group serving breakfast to troops.

- We're seeking correspondents to help with spoilers from tonight's WWE SmackDown tapings in Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center. WWE will tape the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown after tonight's live SmackDown broadcast, and they will also tape the December 26 edition of WWE 205 Live. Please e-mail or DM me if you would like to help with spoilers tonight.

- As noted, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter during last night's WWE RAW and posted a cryptic tweet where he said "goodbye" and commented on how his next journey will be to find his true calling. Wyatt posted other tweets and said his journey is far from over.

Wyatt's tweet before the "goodbye" message said, "I'm not a God, I never was. I'm sorry I said it, I was wrong. I know the true God now and all his power. I feel that I am forgiven for all the wickedness I have caused. My soul is clean now. My mind is clear. I see what I did wrong, what was done to me. They took it all."

Wyatt's second tweet, which we covered earlier, said, "I have so many things to fix. I realize that I was sick. My mind doesn't work like other people's, it gets lost and attached to ideals that are unrealistic and poisonous. My next journey will be to find my true calling. This is goodbye."

The follow-up tweet said, "To all that have loved and supported us we say thank you. And ask that you have faith in us. I was put on this Earth to fix it, to change it. And I will not die until this is so. Goodbye my brothers and sisters. The journey is far from over."

You can see all three tweets from Wyatt below. Wyatt has been rumored for a new gimmick but there's no word yet on if these tweets are a part of that.

I'm not a God, I never was. I'm sorry I said it, I was wrong. I know the true God now and all his power. I feel that I am forgiven for all the wickedness I have caused. My soul is clean now. My mind is clear. I see what I did wrong, what was done to me. They took it all. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 18, 2018

I have so many things to fix. I realize that I was sick. My mind doesn't work like other people's, it gets lost and attached to ideals that are unrealistic and poisonous. My next journey will be to find my true calling.



This is goodbye. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 18, 2018