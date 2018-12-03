Wrestling Inc.

Carmella Responds To Criticism From WWE Fans On Twitter, WWE Producer Fit Finlay Chimes In

By Marc Middleton | December 03, 2018

Carmella took to Twitter today and responded to several critical comments from WWE fans.

The exchange started after a fan tweeted a clip from last night's WWE live event in Arlington, Texas, of Carmella and R-Truth dancing in the ring with a young fan. Another fan wrote, "Gone from women's champion to R Truths cheer leader. Damn..."

Carmella replied to that tweet and another tweet about how her career has went downhill since she lost the SmackDown Women's Title. That response brought a tweet from WWE Producer Fit Finlay, who knocked the "armchair athletes" on Twitter.

You can the tweets from Carmella and fans below:






