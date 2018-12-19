Charlotte Flair On Women's WWE TLC Match: "The Women Stole The Show Again"

Charlotte Flair had an interview with Fox 26 in Fresno, California before last night's WWE SmackDown Live where she recounted how she felt at WWE TLC, just before her main event match began. Flair also expressed her desire to always be a part of the wrestling business, whether it's in the ring or behind the scenes.

This past Sunday at WWE TLC, Flair, the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka, and the former champion, Becky Lynch, made history as they competed in the first-ever women's TLC match. It would also prove to be another instance of the WWE's women's division performing in the main event of a PPV, something that was once thought impossible. Flair discussed how the pressure to perform well kicked in right before the match began and how satisfied she was with the results.

"It was exciting," Flair said. "The best part was that the women stole the show again. And actually, before I walked up to the curtain, I was like, 'I know we kept saying we wanted the main event, we wanted the main event.' And then when I was walking up to the curtain I was like, 'Oh, I hope this lives up to it's expectation.' But it was amazing."

Flair began her professional wrestling career in May 2012, starting in WWE's developmental territory NXT. After multiple successful stints as women's champion in both NXT and WWE, Flair has come to the realization that she was always destined to be a part of the wrestling business. Flair hopes to remain involved with the wrestling industry for the foreseeable future and doesn't mind if her role is in the ring or behind the scenes.

"I think I will always be a part of this company, or, this industry - company," Flair said. "For sure, it's one of those things, it's once you're a part of it and you get that bug it's hard to walk away. When my dad retired in 2008 with his match versus Shawn Michaels, then, 'cause I didn't know anything about the company or my dad's career really, I was like, 'Why can't you just hang up the boots? Why are you having such a hard time?' And here I am, 2018 not knowing that this was gonna be my destiny. And I'm like, I don't know if I could ever walk away. Whether it's coaching, producing, I will always be in the business."

You can see the full interview in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Fox 26 Fresno with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.