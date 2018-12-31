Chris Jericho Fuels All Elite Wrestling Speculation, Ronda Rousey Misses WWE Live Events, John Cena

- IGN recently posted this video of John Cena and other stars of the new Bumblebee movie discussing popular toys from the 1980s. Bumblebee takes place in 1987 and is in theaters now.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey missed weekend WWE live events on the annual post-Christmas tour, despite being advertised. Rousey retained over Nia Jax at Wednesday's live event at Madison Square Garden and then worked the same main event match at Thursday's live event in Columbus. Rousey also worked Friday's RAW TV tapings in Detroit that air tonight on the USA Network, teaming with Natalya to face Jax and Tamina Snuka. Rousey did not work Saturday's live event in Chicago or Sunday's live event in Buffalo. Jax defeated Ember Moon at those shows. There's no word yet on why Rousey didn't work Saturday and Sunday but we will keep you updated.

- Chris Jericho fueled speculation on his involvement with the rumored All Elite Wrestling promotion by thanking Tony Khan for helping him get tickets to Sunday's NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears in Minnesota. Khan is co-owner of another NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is expected to be the main man behind the rumored AEW promotion that started registering trademarks back in November. Jericho posted this photo with his wife from the game and wrote the following:

Amazing experience to be on the field for the big @vikings game today!! Thanks to @tonyrkhan & the #Vikings organization for the hookup!