Chris Jericho On Recent Meeting With Impact, Rumors Of All Elite Wrestling, Being Done With The List

Chris Jericho is enjoying life as a wrestling free agent with the ability to go anywhere he wants to. Just this year he's wrestled for both WWE and New Japan and Y2J also recently completed his Chris Jericho cruise that featured wrestlers from many different promotions.

Jericho has done all of this while also being an active presence in his rock band, Fozzy. Jericho spoke with Drew Dalby where he revealed what he has planned for the immediate future in terms of wrestling appearances.

"I have to go to Japan to do one more match for New Japan Pro Wrestling," stated Jericho. "I have a couple of movie shoots that I'm doing. But other than that, I'm pretty wide open for the next 3 or 4 months, by design…

"Will I go back to wrestling? I have no plans of really doing anything, but that's all stuff I'm going to have to think about."

Dalby mentioned that Jericho has all of these options in front of him from New Japan to WWE to Impact to the potential new promotion with Jacksonville Jaguars' owner, Tony Khan. While Jericho wouldn't say what his next steps will be, he did say he won't do one thing in WWE.

"I don't know what I'm gonna do," Jericho admitted. "There's nothing set in stone. I've spoken to people in all of those organizations that you've mentioned.

"Impact, I had a great conversation with them the other day in Toronto and there's some great matches I could have there... There's a lot of matches in Japan that I would still like to have. Is Tony Khan opening his own company? I've heard nothing that says he's not, and of course, WWE is WWE and I have a 20-year history there. I could walk in the door tomorrow and know exactly what to do to get a reaction.

"I'll tell you one thing: there won't be a list. It's done. I don't feel it anymore."

Being in Jericho's position is something most wrestlers would be envious of because of the options he has. Jericho says that many of those opportunities are also available to others and that's the best part of the wrestling business right now.

"The most exciting thing to me is that there's a lot of places guys can go to work. There's a lot of guys making big money outside of the WWE system because it wasn't like that for 20 years," said Jericho.

"So it's exciting for me to know there's options. I can go anywhere and not have to worry about anything. The fact that we did the cruise with six guys (Alpha Club vs. Bullet Club), none of us under contract and able to sell out a cruise with it. It really makes all of us top contenders as to 'who's going to go where?'

"That's exciting for me. I like giving the power back to the guys in a way."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Drew Dalby with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Drew Dalby