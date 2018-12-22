Chris Jericho To Tetsuya Naito: "Wrestle Kingdom 13 Will Be The Last Night Of Your Career"

Earlier this month, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito appeared together at aNJPW press conference for Wrestle Kingdom 13. After Jericho insulted Naito, he retaliated by spitting in his face. The two then started to brawl and had to be broken up by the Young Lions.

It was on June 9, 2018, when Jericho won the title at NJPW Dominion and now the two will have their rematch inside the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2019, at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

NJPW shared the video above of Chris Jericho telling Naito that he will be ending his career. The video was made the day after the two brawled during the news conference. Here are his full comments:

"Felt good yesterday, Naito, at Korakuen Hall after you spit in my face in the New Japan Office," Jericho said. "I beat the hell out of you with a chair in Korakuen Hall. It's fair, right? Anything is fair, right? Anything is fair when it comes to Jericho and Naito II because it's going to be the last night of your career at Wrestle Kingdom 13, Naito. All of your fans, thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions of fans around the world will be crying as soon as our match is finished, I'll still be the IWGP Intercontinental Champion and you will be finished. You can get a job here, at this restaurant and bar. It's all you can do.

"You are a great wrestler Naito. I take my hat off to you. You're one of the best in the world, but Chris Jericho is the best in the world. The greatest of all-time. The greatest Intercontinental Champion of all-time. I've never lost to a 'nihonjin' in New Japan and I'm not going to lose to you. Everyone is talking behind your back. They're scared for you Naito. They're terrified of what's going to happen to you at Wrestle Kingdom 13."

Jericho continued that he can't be held responsible for what happens in January, it'll be the the "other" Jericho. In the video, Jericho held up a black mask and said this persona will be what ends Naito's career.

"I have to apologize, 'I'm sorry for what's going to happen,' Jericho continued. "It's not my fault. It's not me that's going to end your career. It's this Jericho [picks up mask]. Whatever happens is his fault. So, anybody that's sad when you can't wrestle anymore. That cries when they see you on the street, begging for spare change because you can't wrestle anymore. Don't blame me, blame him. And Naito, I hope you get a standing ovation at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Hell, I'll be the first one to applaud you after I leave you laying in a broken heap, a sad, and finished man. Adios, Naito!"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit NJPW with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.