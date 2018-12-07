CM Punk And Samoa Joe ROH Throwback Match, MLW Middleweight Title Vacated, "All In" Book

- Above is an ROH Throwback Thursday match from Main Event Spectacles (Elizabeth, New Jersey in 2003). The match featured CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels vs. Steve Corino. Near the end of the match, Daniels attempted to suplex both Punk and Corino, but was reversed into a pin where both Punk and Corino were announced the winners.

- Earlier today, MLW announced the Middleweight Championship has been vacated due to MJF not being cleared for his upcoming title defense on December 14. Last month, MJF revealed he had a fractured elbow and would be out about 4-6 weeks. Instead, there will be a four-way ladder match to determine a new champion: Dezmond Xavier vs. Kotta Brazil vs. Andrew Everett vs. Jason Cade.

I've fractured my elbow.



Recovery time 4-6 weeks.



The good news is I get a break from having to make eye contact with you poor fat slobs.



???? — Maxwell Jacob Friedman (@The_MJF) November 25, 2018

- A 70-page "All In" book is now on sale featuring ringside, portrait, and action photos from the September 1 event in Chicago. The book is in both softcover (about $31.83) and hardcover (about $50.92). The video below gives a preview of the photos included.