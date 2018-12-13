CM Punk Hosting CFFC Weigh-Ins Tonight, Look Back At The First WWE NXT Cage Match (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is new video looking back at the first-ever WWE NXT Steel Cage match, featuring Samoa vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Title at NXT "Takeover: The End" in June 2016. Joe won that match and retained the title. Balor made his WWE main roster debut on RAW the next month.

As noted, next Wednesday's NXT episode will feature Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match.

- WWE stock was down 0.20% today, closing at $73.68 per share. Today's high was $75.49 and the low was $72.92.

- CM Punk will be hosting the Cage Fury Fighting Championships weigh-ins tonight on the CFFC Facebook. As noted, Punk will make his MMA commentary debut at Friday's CFFC event in New Jersey, which airs on UFC Fight Pass. Punk tweeted on tonight's weigh-ins: