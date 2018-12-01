Cody Rhodes Releases Charity T-Shirt, Madison Rayne On Her Latest Chapter, Capitol Wrestling - FITE

- The above video is the announcement about Capital Wrestling signing with FITE. The Jersey City-based company continues to expand its digital syndication with signing with FITE VOD and IPPV platform. Beginning Monday, weekly editions of Capitol Wrestling Television will appear on FITE, every single week.

- The Coshocton Tribune wrote an retrospective of Madison Rayne's wrestling career. Below are her quotes about feeling like she had more to do in wrestling before officially retiring.

"We made the decision it wasn't quite time for me to retire yet," Rayne said. "While I had done a lot, I had still left a few stones unturned and I wasn't going to settle with closing this chapter until I had literally done everything I could in wrestling. I didn't have in mind 'I have to do this and I have to go here and I have to wrestle on this big stage.' I just knew I wanted to make this chapter matter and be meaningful."

- Cody Rhodes tweeted about his charity T-shirt called "Elite Dogs." It's inspired by his, Marty Scrull, and Adam Page's own dogs (Pharaoh, Winston, and Ultra Tito). The proceeds will go to RedRover, which helps animals rescued from disasters/neglect, domestic violence victims seeking safety with their pets, and animals with life-threatening illnesses. The t-shirt is available on Pro Wrestling Tees. You can read Cody's tweet below: