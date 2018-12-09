Cody Rhodes Responds To A "Wrestling Is Fake" Comment

Earlier today, a Twitter user responded to Brandi Rhodes' tweet of, "Wrestling is magic," by saying, "Most importantly 'professional' wrestling is fake."

IWGP United States Champion Cody Rhodes retweeted that comment and wrote, "Christian Bale wasn't actually Batman, but no human being ever was so f---ing flat out stupid that they needed to say it aloud. Next." You can read the tweets below:

Most importantly "Professional"Wrestling is Fake — T (@BlessedCurse17) December 9, 2018

Christian Bale wasn't actually Batman, but no human being ever was so f---ing flat out stupid that they needed to say it aloud. Next. https://t.co/cmqm2qwjQr — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 9, 2018

Rhodes is currently rehabilitating from a meniscus tear in his knee that will require surgery, which he plans to delay until January. He'll be out for about six weeks after surgery.

Rhodes is currently scheduled to face ROH World Champion Jay Lethal at Final Battle on December 14 in Manhattan, New York along with his expected title defense at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 in Tokyo on January 4.

GOOD news is my doctor is fairly confident that my mcl/pcl/acl are structurally sound.



BAD news is the meniscus is fairly damaged, gonna' require a scope. No dates will be adjusted at the moment, and I'll definitely still compete in the final battle main event & at WK. pic.twitter.com/PtyK1wpoiz — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 12, 2018