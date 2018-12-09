Wrestling Inc.

Cody Rhodes Responds To A "Wrestling Is Fake" Comment

By Robert Gunier | December 09, 2018

Earlier today, a Twitter user responded to Brandi Rhodes' tweet of, "Wrestling is magic," by saying, "Most importantly 'professional' wrestling is fake."

IWGP United States Champion Cody Rhodes retweeted that comment and wrote, "Christian Bale wasn't actually Batman, but no human being ever was so f---ing flat out stupid that they needed to say it aloud. Next." You can read the tweets below:




Rhodes is currently rehabilitating from a meniscus tear in his knee that will require surgery, which he plans to delay until January. He'll be out for about six weeks after surgery.

Rhodes is currently scheduled to face ROH World Champion Jay Lethal at Final Battle on December 14 in Manhattan, New York along with his expected title defense at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 in Tokyo on January 4.



