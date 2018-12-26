Cody Rhodes Says WWE Did Not Squander Him At All

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today and defended his time in WWE, saying the company did not squander him at all.

Responding to a fan tweet that also defended Cody's WWE run, Rhodes said, "They didn't squander me at all. It was a great place to learn, travel, and grow-up across TV sets. Helped shape the business side of me forever. I just had different aspirations and saw a different path I wanted to take."

Rhodes made his WWE main roster debut back in July 2007. He then left the company in May 2016. Rhodes has gone on to become one of the top indie wrestlers in the world. He currently holds the IWGP United States Title for New Japan Pro Wrestling but his future is up in the air as his Ring of Honor contract expires at the end of the year.

See Also Cody Rhodes Talks Uncertainty With The Elite In 2019

You can see Cody's tweet below: