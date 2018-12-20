Cody Rhodes Talks Uncertainty With The Elite In 2019

Cody Rhodes had a historic 2018 and 2019 is shaping up to be just as exciting. Cody is a wrestling free agent in that his contract with Ring of Honor expires at the end of the year and where he will end up is anyone's guess.

Outside of what promotion Cody will land in, the second most-asked question regarding him is if there will be an All In 2. Cody joined Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio where he discussed if fans will get an All In sequel.

"If I was to say anything, anything, I would have to sue my own self," Cody admitted. "So, all I can say is stay tuned to 'Being the Elite,' which is such a terrible answer, and when I told folks over the weekend, they wanted to boo me right to my face but it's tough to speak for other people.

"The fans might want something but it is tough to give it to them unless you have all the pieces, and I don't know where everybody is going. I don't know what Kenny [Omega] plans are, I don't know what The Young Bucks plans are, or Hangman Page's plans are. I wish them all the best in whatever they do. Now, do we want to stay together? I think so, but will we stay together? We won't know until pretty much at the end of this month. Everybody has different goals and different directions that they want to go. I know what I have in mind and I think it'll make the fans happy, but we won't know until January 1st."

Cody went on to say that The Elite breaking away from the Bullet Club is one way of them all sticking together. But they won't have more clarity regarding their futures and the possibility of All In 2 until Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4.

"It looks like we all want to go down the same path, but we really won't know until we see each other," said Cody. "I know what I am saying is pretty vague. I don't want to speak for anybody. The best place for these answers is 'Being the Elite.' As funny as the show is, it is going to show you where we will be going in our life."

Over the past few years, "Cody and the Young Bucks" is a phrase that has been uttered almost as often as Cody's name alone. The three of them share a link that is unique within professional wrestling and Cody was asked if he considers Matt and Nick Jackson as true friends.

"Absolutely," stated Cody. "It is not an industry that is cohesive and doesn't necessarily produce friends. We started as teammates, then became friends and now we are almost a family. We have absolutely polar-opposite [outlooks] on the industry, but we don't have polar-opposite outlooks on what we can do and what we may be capable of.

"I absolutely call them my friends. Hangman Page as well, as well as Kenny Omega, who I have spent the better part of the year hitting over the head. Friends in pro wrestling mean something different. I am glad and proud to have those guys as my friends. My dad said that you are not going to make many friends in pro wrestling, only a lot of acquaintances. I know it is trepidation to say it but what we have done is something that we are going to have a bond over for quite some time."

Wrestling has always been known for its backstage politics. But Cody says that wrestlers are increasingly becoming more self-aware and that has helped quell some of the tensions and build more friendships.

"Wrestling is still wrestling in terms of the egos and selfishness, as well as company lines and all of that," said Cody. "It's possible, sure, but you have to be really self-aware and that is a thing that is happening more than ever in wrestling where folks are becoming self-aware and not being afraid of being fired or the fear of doing what was not being said versus what was in your gut.

"I think when you are self-aware, you are self-aware of all of your flaws and what you can do right. And I think that is conductive of a way to build these friendships with me, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll. We may be friends, but most importantly we are a team. It has been a minute since there was a genuine team that the interest of the team is considered every time - individuals acting collectively and wanting to go out there and having the best match of the night. I think most importantly is that we stay as a team."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Busted Open Radio

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.