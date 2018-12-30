Corey Graves Kids Sami Zayn About His WWE Absence, Johnny Gargano EVOLVE Match Revealed, AJ Styles

- Above is the full match between John Cena and AJ Styles from last year's Royal Rumble. Cena would land an attitude adjustment to defeat AJ Styles to tie Ric Flair's record of 16 World Title reigns.

- As noted, for one weekend only, Johnny Gargano will be headed back to EVOLVE on January 18 (Booklyn, New York) and 19 (Queens, New York). At EVOLVE 119, he will team up with AR Fox against Austin Theory and Josh Briggs. The next night he'll take on EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match.

- Sami Zayn tweeted out a photo of a hotel he was staying at while in Mexico, noting it reminded him of an "80s drug lord's mansion." Corey Graves responded, "As far as I'm concerned, you were never injured. You were saving children from Orphanages and muling for the cartels this whole time. That's my story. I'm sticking to it." The first part is a nod to Zayn's old gimmick, El Generico, who supposedly headed off to Mexico to help out orphans. Earlier this month, WWE began running "coming soon" vignettes for Zayn who underwent double rotator cuff surgeries in June and August.

This is one of the coolest hotels I've ever stayed at. It's this beautiful, massive hacienda that looks like an 80s drug lord's mansion.



There are no drugs here though, only Karate Kid II in Spanish, which I much prefer. pic.twitter.com/oSnsEuGqfk — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 28, 2018