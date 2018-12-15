Dalton Castle Talks About Working Hurt, Calls Recent Injury A "Nightmare"

Dalton Castle was interviewed by sportingnews.com to talk about a variety of subjects, including his recent injuries that he described as a total "nightmare". Dalton made his return to the ring and was defeated by Matt Taven last night at ROH Final Battle in a grudge match. During the interview, Dalton went in depth about the injury he suffered.

Dalton calls the injury a complete and total "nightmare":

"We discovered that I had an old fracture in my back - what they call a Pars defect - and I had broken my two bones in my back. I had two little fractures in my back that went ignored for a couple of years and I just kept wrestling and because they were ignored, they shift a little bit and I started getting some nerve impingement, which would just make it unbearable to stand or be on my feet.

"My routine of life had just been changed completely and not only that, when I'm not on the road, I like to be working towards something when I'm at home. I like to be at the gym training. I like to be a working on a new design for an entrance or something like that, but knowing that I didn't have a definitive date to return and knowing that I can't exactly go as hard in the gym I like to, it was very tough. It was emotionally draining and it was just hard. There's no way I was an easy person to be around, but I mean, thankfully, I kept pushing forward and I got back to where I need to be. I guess a nightmare sums it up."

Dalton talks about the options and measures he's taken to get back into the ring:

"The biggest thing right now is I'm wearing a couple braces. I wear like this lower back brace and like a hip and groin brace, which essentially are just kind of preventive. They don't they don't fix anything. They just kind of remind me personally that there's some limits here, so I need to be aware of where my body going and what I'm doing. I think I could wrestle without the braces because when I walk through the curtain I get such an adrenaline rush. It's almost like nothing hurts at all. It's just knowing that I need to do this again the next night that I wear them."

Dalton talks pushing through the pain for the love of wrestling and what he does for a living:

"I was in a lot of pain and this is something I love to do. Wrestling is such a big part of my life. For me to have to take a break from it, it had to been something where I was unable to go through it and there were times where I wasn't even able to get out of bed, I was in so much pain. That was a nice wake-up call saying, 'Hey, maybe you need to take a little break.'

"But now, I've been taking the right steps. I've seen a physical therapist specialist and working on things. I went and saw a doctor a couple of times, had some giant needles stuck directly into my spine, which was not my favorite thing, but has helped me immensely get back to where I need to be and I'm back in the ring and I'm happy."

Dalton also talks about his ten year anniversary in professional wrestling, his YouTube channel and other topics. You can check out the full interview here.

The next Ring of Honor pay-per-view event, "ROH 17th Anniversary Show" will be held on March 17th, 2019 from Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall.