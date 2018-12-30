Dana White Talks Possibility Of Brock Lesnar Vs. Daniel Cormier Fight

Current WWE Universal Champion and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar may still fight UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, despite being involved with the WWE. Dana White explained at a UFC 232 post-event news conference Saturday night at The Forum in Inglewood, California how Lesnar is in the perfect position to maintain a schedule in both WWE and UFC.

On July 7, 2018 at UFC 226, Lesnar returned to UFC and forcefully shoved the new champion, Daniel Cormier, after he defeated Stipe Miocic to win the UFC Heavyweight Title. The anticipated fight between Lesnar and Cormier has yet to be announced and many believed that Lesnar's regaining of the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel was an indication that his return to UFC would be delayed further.

Dana White explained in the UFC 232 post-event news conference that Lesnar is in a unique position where he can return to UFC and continue making large sums of money from both WWE and UFC.

"[Lesnar is] not out of the picture," White said, via MMAJunkie. "Absolutely (he could still fight Cormier). I think he's already under contract with me. We were talking about it, and then he ended up signing a new deal with WWE. He's in a very unique position because he can play this thing between UFC and WWE. And they get right down to the wire, and I think Vince [McMahon] throws so much money at him that he says, 'All right, I'll do [WWE] again.' Because this is here no matter what. When he's ready, he can come in here and fight and he's gonna make a f--k ton of money here, too. So it makes sense. I'm assuming that's what's going on."

See Also Brock Lesnar's WWE RAW Return Announced

White went on to assure everyone that he's not waiting around for anyone to sign a deal, regardless of how big of a star they are.

"One of the things you guys know about me is, I don't wait for anybody. I'm not (expletive) waiting around for anybody. I'm rolling with the business," White said. "Guy doesn't want to fight this year? It's all good. It doesn't matter who you are – how big you are, what your deal is. You don't want to fight, do your thing. When you're ready to fight, you come back and talk to me and we'll figure something out."