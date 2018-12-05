Daniel Bryan Defends After WWE Tapings, John Cena Insults Piers Morgan In Mandarin, Pete Dunne

- As seen above, John Cena appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning to promote the new Bumblebee movie. Cena made headlines in the UK for insulting Piers Morgan in Mandarin. Cena revealed he's been studying Chinese for 4 years now. The insult comes at around the 2:30 mark.

- The dark main event after Tuesday's WWE TV tapings in Austin, Texas saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retain over The Miz. Miz reportedly received a huge babyface reaction while Bryan was over as a heel.

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne continues to assure fans on social media that the UK indie scene is in good hands now that WWE is expanding in the country. Dunne used Twitter just last week to shoot down concerns over the new UK talent restrictions that WWE has placed on some WWE NXT UK Superstars.

Dunne wrote today, "NXT coexists with an independent scene in the US. The UK will be no different. Now let's just take a look at how far British wrestling has come. 12 years ago when I started this was not a career for anyone, now it's attainable and thus a thriving scene of top quality has emerged."