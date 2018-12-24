Daniel Bryan Rips WWE Focusing On Becky Lynch Tweets, Talks What He Doesn't Respect About AJ Styles

WWE released a new installment of The Day Of that followed WWE World Champion Daniel Bryan as he prepared to defend his title against AJ Styles last Sunday at WWE TLC. Bryan spent part of the episode voicing strong opinions about social media to WWE correspondents Mike Rome and Cathy Kelly. He then praised Styles' wrestling ability before shortly thereafter throwing insults at Styles' lifestyle choices outside of the ring.

Bryan made it very clear how he feels regarding fellow WWE superstar Becky Lynch and her increasing popularity through social media, interrupting an episode of WWE Now Live! and blowing up on WWE's Mike Rome and Cathy Kelly in the process. Bryan said that it's garbage they aren't focusing on two men who have dedicated their entire lives to professional wrestling instead of the "trap" of social media.

"You guys come out here and you talk about the best tweet that a woman who calls herself 'The Man' put out this week," Bryan exclaimed. "Don't you guys know that social media is a trap? We have two guys who have done a ton of deep thinking about professional wrestling. Not on social media, not talking about Tweets or Instagrams or Facebooks or anything else. You've go two guys who have spent their whole lives getting in the ring and fighting other men and you guys want to talk about tweets?! You guys want to come in here and sell your Christmas t-shirts?! It's garbage! What you guys do is garbage!"

See Also Mustafa Ali Pins WWE Champion Daniel Bryan On SmackDown Live

Bryan first wrestled Styles back in 2002 on the independent wrestling circuit but the men's respective journeys have now lead them to battle for the WWE Championship on numerous occasions, the most recent being at TLC. Bryan couldn't help but commend Styles for his abilities in the ring and for the unpredictability he supplies in his matches.

"One of the things that I love about being able to wrestle AJ Styles tonight is this - we are both very good at winning in different ways," Bryan said. "He has the Styles Clash, I have the Heel Hook, he has the Calve Crusher, I have what used to be called the 'Yes Lock', going back to it's original name, 'The Labelle Lock', he has The Phenomenal Forearm and I have the flying knee. He's beaten people with superplexes, I've beaten people with small packages and roll-ups, and I think that's the intriguing part to me mentally, because part of the thing about wrestling AJ Styles that's so fun to me is that it keeps me on my toes. You wrestle a lot of other guys, they don't keep you on your toes like AJ Styles does because he's so good."

Although he cannot deny the adept skills Styles possesses in the ring, Bryan has no respect for the person and lifestyle Styles represents. He said it was the primary reason he kicked Styles in the groin and took the WWE Championship.

"I respect AJ Styles a lot for what he does in the ring but there's a lot of attitudes he has outside the ring that I don't respect," Bryan stated. "When I kicked him in the groin several weeks ago and won the title, that disrespect for some of his attitudes, his beliefs, and his lifestyle came out in full force."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.