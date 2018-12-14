Wrestling Inc.

Daniel Bryan To Face Another WWE Cruiserweight?, Chad Gable On Winning The Titles, Top 5 MMC Endings

By Marc Middleton | December 14, 2018

- WWE posted this video looking at the 5 best Mixed Match Challenge endings from season two. As noted, the finals will take place at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view with Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which cruiserweight they want to see WWE Champion Daniel Bryan face next following this week's win over Mustafa Ali. As of this writing, 31% voted for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy while 23% voted for Cedric Alexander, 19% for Hideo Itami, 13% for The Brian Kendrick, 5% for Drew Gulak, 5% for Jack Gallagher and 4% for Akira Tozawa.

See Also
Mustafa Ali Vs. Daniel Bryan Backstage Photo & Reactions

- New RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable took to Twitter this week and posted his latest "#ScratchAndClaw" message, seen below. Gable and Bobby Roode won the titles from The Authors of Pain on Monday's RAW.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE TLC Live Coverage This Sunday

ROH Final Battle Live Coverage Tonight

Most Popular

Back To Top