Daniel Bryan To Face Another WWE Cruiserweight?, Chad Gable On Winning The Titles, Top 5 MMC Endings

- WWE posted this video looking at the 5 best Mixed Match Challenge endings from season two. As noted, the finals will take place at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view with Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which cruiserweight they want to see WWE Champion Daniel Bryan face next following this week's win over Mustafa Ali. As of this writing, 31% voted for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy while 23% voted for Cedric Alexander, 19% for Hideo Itami, 13% for The Brian Kendrick, 5% for Drew Gulak, 5% for Jack Gallagher and 4% for Akira Tozawa.
- New RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable took to Twitter this week and posted his latest "#ScratchAndClaw" message, seen below. Gable and Bobby Roode won the titles from The Authors of Pain on Monday's RAW.
Show gratitude. Resist the temptation to let your mind dip in to the negative.— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) December 13, 2018
Bust your ass every single day. Do your grittiest work when there's no one there to pat you on the back and say "good job."
It pays off. Every. Single. Time.
We did it. #ScratchAndClaw#Glorious pic.twitter.com/WC7IEJZaQ1