Daniel Bryan To Face Another WWE Cruiserweight?, Chad Gable On Winning The Titles, Top 5 MMC Endings

- WWE posted this video looking at the 5 best Mixed Match Challenge endings from season two. As noted, the finals will take place at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view with Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which cruiserweight they want to see WWE Champion Daniel Bryan face next following this week's win over Mustafa Ali. As of this writing, 31% voted for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy while 23% voted for Cedric Alexander, 19% for Hideo Itami, 13% for The Brian Kendrick, 5% for Drew Gulak, 5% for Jack Gallagher and 4% for Akira Tozawa.

- New RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable took to Twitter this week and posted his latest "#ScratchAndClaw" message, seen below. Gable and Bobby Roode won the titles from The Authors of Pain on Monday's RAW.