Dean Ambrose Gets Fan Heat For Chicago Crime Comments, "Total Divos" On E&C Show (Video), Chad Gable

- Above is a preview for tonight's new episode of The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network, featuring a "Total Divos" segment with Christian, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder, Tyler Breeze, Curt Hawkins and Fandango.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable was reportedly bleeding from the mouth after taking a stiff punch at Sunday's WWE live event in Buffalo, NY. The post-Christmas live event tour has seen Gable and Bobby Roode retain their titles over The Revival and The Authors of Pain in Triple Threat matches.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose received some significant heel heat at Saturday's WWE live event in Chicago when mentioning the controversial crime rate in the city, according to our correspondent in attendance, Perron Phelps. Apparently there were Chicagoans complaining about the comments on crime. Ambrose referred to the people of Chicago as criminals, and also took shots at the Chicago Bears. You can see footage from the promo below: