Dean Ambrose Announced For WWE RAW, Becky Lynch Picks Favorite Matches, Lio Rush

- The above video is about Lio Rush celebrating prematurely during this week's WWE MMC Playoffs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James lost this week to Finn Balor and Bayley. Balor and Bayley will take on Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal in the next round. This week will feature the SmackDown side: Miz & Asuka vs. Naomi & Jimmy Uso, and Carmella & R-Truth vs. Charlotte & Jeff Hardy

- WWE Network News announced the "Superstar Picks" concept is set to return tomorrow morning between 9 am and 10 am ET. Becky Lynch will be the host and she picked 10 matches that helped influence her to get into the industry. Some of those matches include: Triple H vs. Cactus Jack (No Way Out 2000), Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano (RAW 4/03/1995), Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 25, and Ricky Steamboat vs. Jake Roberts (Saturday Night's Main Event 10/4/1986

- Dasha Fuentes announced Dean Ambrose will be appearing on tomorrow's RAW and address WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. The two will meet at WWE TLC on December 16 for the title. Last week, Ambrose cut a promo while getting checked out by his personal physician.