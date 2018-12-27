Enzo Amore Says He Pulled The Recent WWE Survivor Series Stunt Because Of Vince McMahon (Videos)

Enzo Amore made an appearance at the West Side Comedy Club in New York City last night following the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden and said his recent stunt at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view was about one man - Vince McMahon.

Enzo bought a ticket and sat ringside for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Los Angeles back in late November, doing his best to stay hidden. Word got out online and Enzo made a controversial exit after standing up and revealing himself to the crowd. Enzo was quickly stopped by security, including a member of the WWE security team named Lisa, who received a pop backstage for making the save the way she did.

Speaking at the West Side Comedy Club last night, Enzo said he pulled the Survivor Series stunt because he knew the WWE Chairman would hate it, not to promote his hip-hop album or his first concert that was taking place in LA that night.

"Why did I do it? It had nothing to do with my music," Enzo told the crowd. "I'll tell you why I did it. Because I knew for a fact that Vince McMahon would hate it more than anything in the world, but he would respect the f--k out of it. That's why I did it. Because it was about one person, and that was it. Because I proved to him that I could beat him at his own game of statistics and numbers, and this & that & the other, and I don't even work for your company. I broke no laws, I bought a ticket and with that said, I did purchase my ticket. ... $2,500. My name was on the ticket, they could've found me."

Enzo also talked about a moment he had with Lisa of the WWE security team, and how she wanted to take him backstage to meet with Vince

"So I'm looking at her, and I go, 'Lisa, I'm a good person and you know it.' We had this moment, it was the most intimate moment I've had with a woman in years. I look her in the eyes and I go, 'I'm a good person and you know it.' She goes, 'You gotta go see Vince.' I go, 'I don't work here Lisa.' She goes, 'You gotta go.' I gotta go, what? All of a sudden I see cops coming, security coming from every angle, and I look at her one more time and I go, 'I deserve better.' And she just slowly let go of my shirt, and as the cops and security guards are closing in, and this woman wants to take me to see Vince McMahon, I swear to God, I go, 'I'm out!' [inaudible] up the f--king side door, I had an Uber waiting out there. As I was walking by, two fans go, 'Is that Enzo?' I go, 'Yeah, come here!' I took a picture with them, hopped off in the Uber, how you doin'?"

