Enzo Amore Spotted Outside Of Wednesday's WWE Live Event At Madison Square Garden

As we reported earlier, Enzo Amore appeared at the West Side Comedy Club in New York City on Wednesday night. Before the appearance, Enzo decided to lurk outside of the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden, which is about three miles from the comedy club.

Enzo had crashed last month's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Los Angeles, and was kicked out of the arena after he got on a chair and revealed his identity while revving up the fans. At the following night's RAW, WWE posted a photo of Enzo at the arena for security to make sure he didn't make it in. This time, it appears as if Enzo never tried to make it into the arena, and he just posed for photos with fans, as seen below.

During his appearance at the West Side Comedy Club on Wednesday, Enzo discussed crashing the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Enzo said that he pulled off the stunt because Vince McMahon would both "hate" and "respect" it.

"Why did I do it? It had nothing to do with my music," Enzo told the crowd. "I'll tell you why I did it. Because I knew for a fact that Vince McMahon would hate it more than anything in the world, but he would respect the f--k out of it. That's why I did it. Because it was about one person, and that was it. Because I proved to him that I could beat him at his own game of statistics and numbers, and this & that & the other, and I don't even work for your company. I broke no laws, I bought a ticket and with that said, I did purchase my ticket. ... $2,500. My name was on the ticket, they could've found me."

Below are some photos of fans posing with Enzo outside of MSG:

Marc Middleton contributed to this article.