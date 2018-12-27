Eric Bischoff Warns The Young Bucks And Cody Rhodes To "Go Slow" With All Elite Wrestling

With rumors of the new All Elite Wrestling promotion being started by Cody and The Young Bucks, many others in the wrestling industry have had their names attached to the upstart company. These range from Chris Jericho to Jim Ross to, now, Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff certainly is familiar with running a wrestling promotion and he revealed on his podcast aftershow if he's involved with All Elite Wrestling.

"Hopefully I'll get an invitation to come and watch a show," Bischoff stated about AEW. "But no, I haven't had a conversation with The Bucks or anyone associated with them. So, I put that on a very, very low probability meter."

Bischoff then praised The Bucks and Cody for All In and said "it changed everything" in regards to the wrestling business.

"What's really cool about it is they did it without television," Bischoff said of All In. "That is what's mind boggling. From a guy who's grown up in the wrestling business who couldn't imagine being involved in the wrestling industry without a solid TV platform underneath you, these guys go out with their own money and prove everybody wrong."

With the success and heights that WCW reached, it's clear that Bischoff has a great mind for the business. He was asked by his co-host if he had any advice for the The Young Bucks with their AEW venture.

"They're in a zone right now. It doesn't come easily, it doesn't come often but they're there. Be smart, go slow, don't let it go to your head, trust me. Go slow and always surround yourself with people you absolutely trust," said Bischoff.

