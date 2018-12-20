The Young Bucks On Not Working ROH MSG Show, Mark Haskins' First ROH U.S. Dates, 80s Wrestling Con

- As noted, ROH has signed Mark Haskins. ROH confirmed that Haskins will make his first U.S. appearances for the company next month with the international television tapings in Atlanta on January 12th. He will also appear at Honor Reigns Supreme the following night on January 13th in Concord, N.C., which will stream live worldwide for HonorClub.

- 80's Wrestling Con takes place on Saturday, April 27th from 10am-5pm at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ. Over 20 Superstars from 80's Wrestling will be appearing, including Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Bruce "Brother Love" Prichard, Ricky Steamboat, Mean Gene Okerlund, Wendi Richter, The Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika), Koko B. Ware, The Nasty Boys, "Cowboy" Bob Orton, Slick, Ken Patera, Rocky Johnson, Tony Atlas, Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, Paul Roma, The Powers of Pain (Warlord & Barbarian) and Lanny Poffo. Some of the attractions include an ultimate 90's wrestling auction, lunch with Bruce Prichard, a Q&A panel, Koko B. Ware performing the Piledriver song live on stage, opportunities for fans to have a 30 second video of them being interviewed by Mean Gene Okerlund, a Greg Valentine Figure Four contest and more. For further information, tickets, vending info, etc. visit 80sWrestlingCon.com or email [email protected].

- The Young Bucks confirmed that they will not be appearing at the ROH / NJPW G-1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden in April. Matt Jackson tweeted: