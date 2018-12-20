- ROH has signed top independent wrestler Mark Haskins. The 30-year-old and his wife posted made the announcement on Twitter, as seen below.

Haskins has wrestled all over the independent wrestling scene. He is a former Progress World Champion while also winning gold for Revolution Pro Wrestling, OTT and Defiant. He joins PCO, Bandido and Brody King as the latest members to join the Ring of Honor roster.

Well done Daddio ?? y'u've worked so hard and it's so deserved. @ringofhonor will be proud to have you! Now go show the world what you can do! Xxxx pic.twitter.com/9ba1wkc4pM — Vicky Haskins?? (@VickyHaskins) December 20, 2018

- Another title match has been added to ROH's Honor Reigns Supreme event. Kelly Klein, who won the Women of Honor World Title at Final Battle in a fatal four-way, will defend her title against Jenny Rose.

Already scheduled for Honor Reigns Supreme on January 13th in Concord, North Carolina will be a Ring of Honor World Title match between Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle, as well as a six-man tag team Proving Ground match. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

- Tickets for PWG's Hand of Doom show on January 18th are set to go on sale on Wednesday, January 2nd at 8 p.m. PDT.

Here is the full match card for the event:

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Trevor Lee (PWG World Title)

* The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Desmond Xavier) (c) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent?) (PWG World Tag Titles)

* Flip Gordon vs. Bandido

* LAX (Ortiz and Santana) vs. Flamita and Rey Horus

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Robbie Eagles

* Puma King vs. DJZ

* Brody King v. Jungle Boy