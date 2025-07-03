Booker T Says This WWE Star's Time Will Come, But They Need To Feel 'A Little More Pain'

Raquel Rodriguez just wrestled a Street Fight against Rhea Ripley at WWE Night of Champions over the weekend and, though she lost, there are some in the promotion who see big things in her future. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," Booker T offered a prediction on what Rodriguez might have to go through before breaking out as a singles star.

"I think her time's gonna come," Booker said. "It's like a great writer said about me one time. He said, 'Booker T is gonna be a great champion one day. He's gonna set a lot of records, but he needs to feel a little more pain. Just a little bit more pain.' And I think that's what Raquel Rodriguez is gonna be going through."

Rodriguez and Liv Morgan had together held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, but Morgan recently went down with an injury that will keep her out of action for some time. As a result, Rodriguez will be defending the title alongside Roxanne Perez at WWE Evolution on July 13. They'll be putting the title on the line in a Fatal Four-Way against the duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, as well as two more teams that have yet to be determined.

With Morgan out for the time being, and the matter of the tag title in question, it remains to be seen if Rodriguez continues as a member of The Judgment Day. Rodriguez has been part of the faction since WWE Bad Blood last October, but Morgan has always been her strongest link to the group.

Since signing with WWE in 2017, Rodriguez is a former WWE NXT Women's Champion, a two-time WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, and a five-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

