WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/1/2025

This past week's "WWE NXT" saw a slump in overall viewership, falling to its lowest number of the year.

The taped edition of "NXT" averaged 627,000 viewers, as per "Programming Insider," which is a 14 percent fall from the previous week's 729,000 viewership figure. The viewership is 10 percent less than the trailing four-week average of 700,000, and is the lowest viewership since the December 31, 2024, episode, which was also a taped show. The previous low for the year was 650,000 viewers, which occurred on two shows – May 27 and April 1.

Meanwhile, the key demographic ratings also fell, although marginally from 0.16 to 0.15, representing a 6 percent decline. Viewership for the show started off slow, as the first 30 minutes averaged 612,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating, before falling to 571,000 viewers in the next 30 minutes. However, viewership bounced back considerably in the final hour, averaging 637,000 viewers from 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., followed by 685,000 viewers in the last 30 minutes, with the 18–49 rating peaking at 0.20.

This week's show featured a singles match between TNA's Joe Hendry and Wes Lee, Lainey Reid against Thea Hail, as well as a #1 contenders' match for the NXT Championship between Yoshiki Inamura and Jasper Troy, where the former emerged victorious and will now face NXT Champion Oba Femi at NXT Great American Bash.

Another match for the upcoming "NXT" PLE was also confirmed on this week's show, as Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe will face off against NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley. Grace and Jayne will battle it out once again on the following day at Evolution, where the latter's title will be on the line.

Next week's "NXT" will be broadcast live and will be the final show before the weekend's Great American Bash and Evolution PLEs.