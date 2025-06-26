WWE NXT TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/24/2025

Last week, "WWE NXT" drew its fourth lowest average total viewership of the year, recording 660,000 viewers against strong counter-programming from the NHL Stanley Cup Finals and other sports competition. That said, with the NBA and NHL season officially coming to an end, "NXT" showcased its potential this summer on Tuesday by delivering a strong bounce-back performance from last week.

According to Wrestlenomics, "NXT" averaged 729,000 viewers and posted a 0.16 in the key P18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership improved by 10%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even. In addition, "NXT" has increased its audience by 3% since this time last year, averaging 678,000 viewers through six months. However, the same cannot be said for the 18-49 demo, with the developmental brand being down in the category by 27% since June 2024.

"NXT" also managed to rank #9 on the night in 18-49 demo across both broadcast and cable, just placing below programs such as "NCIS: Origins" on CBS and "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Fox. "NXT" has struggled to rank in the top 10 in the 18-49 demo on Tuesdays, but with less sports competition going forward, The CW will hopefully be positioned higher on the charts more often.

The strength of "NXT's" card likely had an impact on their impressive rating this past Tuesday, with Trick Williams defending the TNA World Championship, a Heritage Cup Title Match, and a #1 Contendership Fatal Four Way Match for the NXT Women's Championship all being featured. Hopefully "NXT" will continue to average above the 700,000 viewer mark going forward, especially with major events such as WWE Evolution being on the horizon.