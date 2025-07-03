Matt Hardy Assesses Interest In A King Cody Rhodes WWE Heel Turn

Last weekend, Cody Rhodes earned his rematch against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship when he defeated Randy Orton to become King Of The Ring at WWE Night Of Champions. "The American Nightmare's" attempt to win back the title will take place at WWE SummerSlam next month, but after claiming the crown on Saturday, many wrestling fans and media alike believe that a heel turn could be on the horizon for the 40-year-old. Rumors have continued to circulate since Cena teased a babyface turn during his main event match with CM Punk at Night Of Champions, with many theorizing that Rhodes could turn heel if he reclaims the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Additionally, Matt Hardy believes that a Rhodes heel turn would work well with the King Of The Ring gimmick, and believes that he will defeat Cena for the title.

"If Cody was going to turn heel, I think it'd be a super interesting thing if he was King Cody, you know "The American Nightmare" King Cody ... I still think Cody is destined to dance with John Cena, he is destined to win back the WWE title and be the champion again and continue his run during his second reign." He said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

Last month, Rhodes told Kay Adams in an interview at Fanatics Games that he's probably at the "tail end" of his babyface run, and revealed that The Rock wanted to turn him heel a long time ago. That said, Dave Meltzer reported that there's no plans to turn Rhodes heel in the near future, as WWE has never been interested in the idea and still considers him one of their best babyface stars.

