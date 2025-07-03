Zelina Vega Says She Learned About WWE Women's US Title Win An Hour Ahead Of Time

On the "WWE SmackDown" after WrestleMania 41, Zelina Vega's dreams of singles gold became a reality when she dethroned Chelsea Green as WWE Women's United States Champion. Despite feuding with Green for weeks, Vega has revealed that her title win actually came as a last minute surprise to her.

"So first of all, I didn't even know [I was winning] until like a good hour before the show, so it's one of those things where you don't really believe it until you hear that," Vega told the "Lightweights Podcast." "When I heard my name, this is like the moment you notice I started to get emotional.

"On the ramp, that's when I started to get emotional about it. Still when I pinned her, I was still in the moment and not really thinking. I was in work mode, and then all of a sudden I became Thea on the ramp. That was the moment. It was insane. It was just something that you don't really plan to feel and then all of a sudden you're just like I'm eight years old again."

Per usual, Green entered the title match with her Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre), who interfered multiple times on her behalf. Eventually, the referee ejected Niven and Fyre, which allowed Vega to gain the upper hand and win with a Code Red. Vega went on to defend the Women's US Title against Green in a rematch at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Once more, she defeated Green with a Code Red, though this time Green came out with an additional broken nose.

