AEW International Champ Kenny Omega Addresses Fans After Dynamite 300 Goes Off The Air

AEW's Kenny Omega spoke to the audience after this week's "AEW Dynamite," and in his rousing speech, thanked the fans for their support, looked forward to the future, and talked about his match at All In.

This week's "Dynamite" was the 300th episode of the show, and following the main event between Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada, where Omega came to the aid of Ibushi, Omega spoke passionately to everyone present at the Toyota Arena in California.

"There was a worry, there was a real worry that I wouldn't make it to All In, there was a real worry that I wouldn't make it back this year, there was a real worry that I would never make it back into a wrestling ring ever again, but come on guys, gals and everything in between, you know I wouldn't miss this party for the world. After all, this is Dynamite 300. Everybody out here tonight, thank you for coming out here and partying with us tonight," began Omega. "Thank you for celebrating episode 1, episode 2, all the way to episode 300. Heck, even if this is your very first show, thank you from the very bottom of my heart."

"For 27 years in this business of professional wrestling, I've battled injuries, I've battled sickness, I've battled rivals like Kazuchika Okada. Heck, I've even battled my own family, Uncle Don Callis. But trust me when I say there was one battle that could have never have fought alone, and it was the battle of providing a real professional wrestling alternative," Omega added.

The former AEW World Champion categorically stated that he would be at All In regardless of his health and vowed to win the AEW Unified Championship. He also looked forward to the future and promised to be present at other milestones in AEW Dynamite's history, including the show's 1000th episode.