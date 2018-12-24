EVOLVE Champion Calls Out John Cena, Stardom Coming To The US, New Neville Match Booked

- In the above video, EVOLVE Wrestling looked back at their 2018 while also looking forward to 2019. EVOLVE returns to action in New York for EVOLVE 119 on January 18 and EVOLVE 120 on January 19. Austin Theory, who just became the new Evolve Champion, spoke about what his future holds with the company. He believes nobody will take his title from him, while also challenging a certain WWE superstar to a match.

"How about a question that's on everyone's mind: Who's going to challenge me for the Evolve Championship in 2019? Nobody," Theory stated. "And how long am I going to have this title? Until the day I walk into TakeOver. John Cena, I heard you're trying to pass the torch. Well, you know how to get in contact with me."

- One of the top female promotions in the world will be joining a busy WrestleMania weekend. Japan's Stardom announced that they will be running an event on April 5 at the NYC Arena in Queens. It will be called American Dream in the Big Apple 2019 and tickets go on sale at midnight on Christmas Day. Showtime is at 6 p.m. ET. Stardom is known for hosting talent like Toni Storm, Io Shirai and Meiko Satomura. The promotion will be collaborating with SHINE, who will be hosting an event earlier in the afternoon.

New York City here we come!

April 5, 2019 4:00 PM

NYC Arena, Queens



Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Christmas Day!

00:00 Midnight EST USA

14:00 Japan Standard Time

23:00 Christmas Eve, Central Time USA

21:00 Christmas Eve, West Coast USA



Ticket link coming later tonight! pic.twitter.com/zDVIZqrwlK — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 24, 2018

- The man formerly known as Neville's 2019 is already looking busy. Another match has been booked for PAC, as he will face off against David Starr at Defiant Wrestling on January 5. Tickets for Defiant's Loaded event are still available.