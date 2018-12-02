Neville To Face Will Ospreay At RevPro Event

Revolution Pro Wrestling announced today on their Twitter that PAC (former WWE star Neville) and Will Ospreay will be wrestling at HIGH STAKES on February 15, 2019, at the York Hall in London.

Whilst we are at it don't forget HIGH STAKES 2019 mailing list pre-sale starts tomorrow & you probably don't want to miss it... pic.twitter.com/M3zQdQsvo4 — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 2, 2018

After being unhappy with WWE creative, PAC left WWE in October 2017. It was a year later when he returned at a Dragon Gate event in Japan.

Back in August, Will Ospreay called dibs by tweeting "Give.Me.PAC," after finding out that PAC's WWE contract expired.

See Also Neville Looking Crazy Jacked (PHOTO)

Fellow UK wrestling promotion, Fight Club: Pro, also announced today that PAC will be part of their tag team tournament in April with his tag partner EITA. They were the first tag team to be announced for the Dream Tag Team Invitational.

Before that happens, he will be facing Zack Sabre Jr. at RevPro's Live at the Cockpit show at The Cockpit Theatre in London on Jan. 6, 2019.