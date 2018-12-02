Wrestling Inc.

Neville To Face Will Ospreay At RevPro Event

By Kellie Haulotte | December 02, 2018

Revolution Pro Wrestling announced today on their Twitter that PAC (former WWE star Neville) and Will Ospreay will be wrestling at HIGH STAKES on February 15, 2019, at the York Hall in London.


After being unhappy with WWE creative, PAC left WWE in October 2017. It was a year later when he returned at a Dragon Gate event in Japan.

Back in August, Will Ospreay called dibs by tweeting "Give.Me.PAC," after finding out that PAC's WWE contract expired.


See Also
Neville Looking Crazy Jacked (PHOTO)

Fellow UK wrestling promotion, Fight Club: Pro, also announced today that PAC will be part of their tag team tournament in April with his tag partner EITA. They were the first tag team to be announced for the Dream Tag Team Invitational.

Before that happens, he will be facing Zack Sabre Jr. at RevPro's Live at the Cockpit show at The Cockpit Theatre in London on Jan. 6, 2019.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Most Popular

Back To Top