Fans Leave At Intermission At WWE Chicago (Photo), Apollo Crews Earns Future Title Shot, Goldberg

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. WWE posted this video of Goldberg destroying Legends to celebrate the birthday. Some of the legends featured include Hulk Hogan, Sting, The Big Show, Kevin Nash and Chris Jericho.

- Apollo Crews won a 10-man Battle Royal at last night's WWE live event in Madison Square Garden to earn a future title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. There's no word yet on when Crews will get that title shot. The Battle Royal also featured Konnor, Viktor, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Rhyno, Heath Slater, No Way Jose, Titus O'Neil and Jinder Mahal.

- Fans at last night's WWE live event in Chicago almost missed the main event of the show, which saw SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retain her title over Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat. WWE did not announce what the main event was and fans started leaving after the Steel Cage match that saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retain over Mustafa Ali and The Miz, which was before intermission. Below is a shot of the crowd emptying out after the cage match: