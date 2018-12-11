First Names Confirmed For The WWE PC Tryouts, Cryptic Mojo Rawley Tweet, Drake Maverick - AOP Video

- Above is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Drake Maverick and The Authors of Pain after they lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to Chad Gable and Bobby Roode on this week's show. Drake promises Akam and Rezar it won't take long to get the titles back but they seem annoyed with Drake for causing them to lose the straps in the 2-on-3 Handicap Match.

- The next round of WWE Performance Center tryouts have been confirmed for this week in Orlando, according to PWInsider. The following names have been confirmed for the tryouts. We will have more details from the camp later this week.

* Northeast indie wrestler Penelope Ford, 26 - Worked the All In pay-per-view earlier this year and challenged NWA Women's Champion Jazz at the NWA 70 event

* Former MMA fighter Eric Spicely, 32 - Competed in the UFC Middleweight division, has trained for pro wrestling and worked indies in the Northeast

* NPCC Bodybuilder Courtney Lemmings, 22 - Former high school volleyball player who has done modeling and acting

* Former University of Maryland football player Tehuti Miles, 28 - previously participated in WWE tryouts at the Performance Center

- Mojo Rawley continues to tweet cryptic tweets, fueling speculation on his WWE status. Mojo, who wrestled Tyler Breeze at Monday's WWE Main Event tapings, took to Twitter during RAW and wrote, "They cast you into darkness....unaware of what it will do to you. Unaware of how it will transform you. What happens is not what they will expect. It will not be what you expect."

You can see the tweet and photo below: