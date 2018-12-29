First WWE SmackDown Of 2019 Non-Spoiler Preview: Mixed Tag Match With Top Stars, Celebrations, More

The following WWE SmackDown matches and segments were taped tonight at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. These will air next Tuesday night on the USA Network for the New Year's Day episode. We have full spoilers from the tapings at this link.

* The New Day's New Year's Celebration

* Rusev and Lana's WWE United States Title Celebration

* Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy to earn a spot in the Fatal 5 Way

* Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

* John Cena and Becky Lynch vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega

* Mustafa Ali vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Joe or Hardy in a Fatal 5 Way

* Appearances by Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H, SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Shinsuke Nakamura and others