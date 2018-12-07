Flip Gordon Wins Gold, First Title Defense Announced

During the most recent episodes of Being the Elite, Flip Gordon has been working on grabbing the imaginary brass rings that are talked about in pro wrestling today. Heading into 2019, Flip wanted to bring some momentum with him. He can now call himself a world champion.

Flip won a ladder match in Birmingham to become the first-ever Fight Forever UK Champion. Throughout his career Flip has won the Chaotic Wrestling New England Championship and the Northeast Wrestling World Championship.

Your first ever @fightforeveruk Men's World Champion is none other than the high flying @TheFlipGordon ???? pic.twitter.com/CvS2mTpw4H — Fight Forever Wrestling (@fightforeveruk) December 6, 2018

Another first for the promotion was Millie McKenzie becoming the first women's champion for the promotion.

Fight Forever Wrestling is a new promotion in the UK created by brothers Jonathon and Simon Kay. "For the fans, for the fight; forever" is the company slogan. In a few short months they have been able to grab talent like Gordon, McKenzie, Cody Rhodes, Joe Hendry and The Godfather. After Flip won the title it was announced that he would defend it today (December 7) in York Hall against Mark Haskins.

Flip is scheduled to face Bully Ray in an "I Quit" match at Final Battle. The event will take place inside the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on December 14.