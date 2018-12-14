Former ECW Star Shows Up At ROH Final Battle, Nick Aldis, Kelly Klein On Her WOH Title Win

- Above and below are the top two ROH moments at Hammerstein Ballroom, the site of this year's Final Battle PPV. Number two was Jay Briscoe defeating Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) to become the ROH World Champion (Supercard of Honor 2013) and at number one, it's Kevin Steen vs. El Generico (Sami Zayn) in a ladder match for the ROH World Championship (Final Battle 2012).

- As noted, Kelly Klein won the ROH Women of Honor World Championship in a Four Corner Survival Match against Sumie Sakai, Madison Rayne, and Karen Q. Below, Klein had some comments about her victory.

"Anger is what brought me here, what got me through every obstacle placed in my path," Klein said. "So now, for just a moment, I can be happy. But just for a moment, because people are going to be coming for my Women of Honor World Championship. And that is going to make me angry, and, well, you've seen when I get angry, you can't handle Kelly."

- NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis (with Kamila) made a quick appearance at tonight's ROH Final Battle. After Jay Lethal retained the ROH World Championship against Cody, Marty Scurll (who has a future title shot) jumped in the ring to let Lethal know he's coming for the title. From the back, Aldis and Kamila walked down the ramp, Aldis clapped for the two men in the ring, and headed to the back.

- Former ECW star Sandman made an appearance at tonight's ROH PPV to help Flip Gordon defeat Bully Ray in an "I Quit" Match. During the match, the lights went out and Sandman would appear in the ring. He smacked Bully with a kendo stick before handing it off to Flip. Using two kendo sticks, Flip would hit Bully over and over until Bully finally gave up.