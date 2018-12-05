Former ROH Star On Tonight's WWE NXT, Sheamus Ringside Tweet (Video), Sonya Deville And Mandy Rose

- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose after their win over Charlotte Flair and Asuka on last night's WWE SmackDown. They brag on pinning a former women's champion and take shots at SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

- The following matches were taped for today's WWE NXT UK episodes on the WWE Network:

* Flash Morgan Webster vs. Jordan Devlin (3pm)

* Travis Banks confronts Wolfgang & The Coffey Brothers (3pm)

* Banks vs. Wolfgang (4pm)

* Appearances by Ligero, NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and others (4pm)

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode:

* Matt Riddle vs. Punishment Martinez

* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) vs. Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler (with Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir) vs. Dakota Kai

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa appears

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus made this ringside tweet while Cesaro did the Swing to Xavier Woods and Jey Uso on last night's show. That Triple Threat saw Uso pick up the win. The Bar will now defend their titles against The Usos and The New Day at WWE TLC.