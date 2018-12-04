Former TNA Star Confirms Being Contestant On The Rock's Show, The Young Bucks, PCO's MLW Replacement

- As seen in the video above, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter and Josh Shernoff of The Apter Chat announced The Young Bucks as The Apter Chat "Tag Team of the Year". Last week they had announced Cody as the winner of the "Male Wrestler of the Year".

- As noted, PCO has signed with Ring Of Honor. He was forced to withdraw from his December 13th Falls Count Anywhere match against LA Park on Thursday night, December 13th at MLW's Never Say Never card in Miami. Sami Callihan will now be facing LA Park at the show. The card is part of MLW's December double-shot debut at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple on December 13 & 14th. You can purchase General Admission tickets starting at $15 at MLWTickets.com. For just $20 fans can see both the December 13th (Never Say Never) and December 14th (Zero Hour) shows as part of the holiday combo ticket.

- As we reported earlier, former TNA star Robbie E. is one of the contestants on The Rock's new competition show, The Titan Games, which premieres January 3rd at 8/7 pm CT on NBC. Robbie E. commented about his involvement with the show for the first time this week on Twitter, nothing that 80,000 people auditioned for the show. You can check out his tweet below: