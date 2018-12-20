Former WWE Star Returning To The US In 2019?, WWE Releases Rare Mr. Perfect Match (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is a clip from the latest WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring WWE Hall of Famers "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig and Nick Bockwinkel doing battle at the AWA Christmas Night event in 1984. The full upload on the WWE Network features more than 1.5 hours of action from the show.

- WWE stock was down 0.50% today, closing at $73.56 per share. Today's high was $74.58 and the low was $71.19.

- Former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Taka Michinoku is considering a return to the United States in 2019 for indie matches. Taka is the founder and promoter of the Kaientai Dojo in Japan and also works some for New Japan Pro Wrestling. He left WWE back in 2002.

Taka tweeted the following on taking bookings and noted that he has refused bookings outside of Japan until now: