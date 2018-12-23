Former WWE Star Says He Will "Hopefully" Sign With NJPW Or ROH

Darren Young recently did an interview with The Roman Show and discussed what his plans are regarding wrestling in 2019. He'd also go on to explain that the lighter road schedule following his stint in WWE has allowed him to get in the best shape of his life.

Since leaving the WWE in October 2017, former WWE Tag Team Champion Darren Young has been continuing his work in the ring as a part of various independent wrestling promotions. Young explained to The Roman Show how the lighter road schedule outside of WWE has allowed him proper sleep and to maintain a better diet - tools he uses to remain in this improved physical shape.

"You go from being on the road 300 days a year to being on a limited schedule," Young said. "So, you get proper sleep, you eat a little bit better, for me, health as well, a lot of jump roping, a lot of ab wheels."

Young spent a large part of 2018 participating in numerous speaking engagements, as he is a well-known advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. This year, however, Young wants to spend more time in the ring and has his sights set on a couple major wrestling promotions that could help further improve his craft.

"2018 I spent a lot of time doing a lot of speaking engagements," Young continued. "Very little wrestling but 2019 is going to be a big year for me! Hopefully [New] Japan, hopefully ROH."

Young's involvement with big names like ROH and NJPW remains undetermined but he says his relationship with WWE is as healthy as ever. Young even suggested that he may become an ambassador of sorts for the WWE.

"Recently, I was just at WWE in L.A. and they invited me back with open arms," Young said. "So, who knows? 2019, you may see me as an ambassador with the company. Just because moves aren't being announced doesn't mean moves aren't being made."

You can watch the full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Roman Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.